Football vs Indiana, Troop surprise portrait
Noah Young poses with his family after a surprise military homecoming during Penn State football's game against Indiana in Beaver Stadium.

 Jonah Rosen

The second quarter of Penn State's game against Indiana was extra special for one family.

Noah Young, a member of the United States Navy, made a surprise military homecoming and entered into Beaver Stadium riding a chariot to the shock of his family. 

Football vs Indiana, Troop surprise
Noah Young rides into Beaver Stadium to surprise his family during Penn State's game against Indiana.

The moment was emotional for Young and his wife Kayla.

Football vs Indiana, Troop hug wife
Noah Young hugs his wife, Kayla, in a surprise military homecoming during Penn State's game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium.
Football vs Indiana, troop hug close
Noah Young hugs his wife in a surprise military homecoming during Penn State's football game against Indiana in Beaver Stadium.

Saturday served as Penn State football's annual military appreciation game.

