The White Out is not only one of the biggest games of the year on the field for Penn State, it's also one of the biggest recruiting nights of the year.

The Nittany Lions received a commitment prior to the game from Nate Bruce, an offensive lineman from Harrisburg.

Bruce stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 320 pounds.

He is rated as a three-star prospect according to 24/7 Sports.