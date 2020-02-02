Franco Harris reception
AP

In celebration of its 100th season, NFL fans voted on what they thought the greatest moment of all time was. And the winning play features a Penn State legend.

The Immaculate Reception, where former Penn State running back Franco Harris caught a deflected pass and ran it for the game-winning touchdown during the AFC Divisional game in 1972, was named the Greatest Moment of All-Time.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags