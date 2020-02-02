In celebration of its 100th season, NFL fans voted on what they thought the greatest moment of all time was. And the winning play features a Penn State legend.
The Immaculate Reception, where former Penn State running back Franco Harris caught a deflected pass and ran it for the game-winning touchdown during the AFC Divisional game in 1972, was named the Greatest Moment of All-Time.
The fans have spoken. And the #NFL100 Greatest Moment in NFL History is...The Immaculate Reception. 🙌 @steelers @francoharrishof pic.twitter.com/2w9okOFvK4— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020