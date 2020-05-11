One former Nittany Lion will now call Charlotte, North Carolina, home.

Offensive lineman Hunter Kelly announced his intention to transfer to UNC Charlotte on Monday night after spending his first four seasons with Penn State.

II N E X T C H A P T E R II Committed to... pic.twitter.com/LEpoS0Kqz2 — Hunter Kelly (@_hunterkelly_) May 11, 2020

The Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native appeared in just one game for the Nittany Lions in four years with the team and was named Academic All-Big Ten in his redshirt freshman season.

Kelly has one more season of eligibility and will be a redshirt senior for the 49ers in 2020.