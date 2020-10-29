James Franklin has just added another crucial member of an already impressive 2022 recruiting class.

4-star wide receiver and Pennsylvania native Anthony Ivey committed to the Nittany Lions on Thursday, in a video with his high school teammates.

Ivey is the 20th best receiving prospect in the nation and the eighth best player in Pennsylvania in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

His commitment now makes the 2022 class the No. 2 ranked group in the nation only behind LSU, according to 247Sports.

Ivey also had offers from Pitt, Arizona State, Auburn and Cincinnati.

