Chris Godwin is changing his number, and for an understandable reason.

Godwin will change to No. 14, with Tom Brady coming in staying at No. 12.

The answer you've been waiting for...Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

The former Penn State receiver offered the No. 12 to Brady, and he accepted, according to the Buccaneers' official team website.

Brady has worn No. 12 throughout his 20 year NFL career. Godwin has worn No. 12 since joining the Buccaneers in 2017, and wore that number during his time as a Nittany Lion.