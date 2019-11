Penn State's Micah Parsons was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given out to the nation’s top linebacker.

Parsons has tallied 57 total tackles, one sack and two pass deflections over the course of the season.

The Penn State linebacker is one of five linebackers from the Big Ten to be nominated with the others being Michigan’s Jordan Glasgow, Illinois’ Jake Hansen, Wisconsin’s Zack Braun and Michigan State’s Joe Bachie.

The last Nittany Lion to win the award was Paul Posluszny in 2005.