Penn State traveled to Iowa with a tall task in front of them. Win a night game in Kinnick Stadium.

And the young Nittany Lions delivered with a 17-12 victory.

It wasn’t always pretty, so here is how our staff grades Penn State’s road performance against Iowa.

Offense: B-

Penn State’s offense made quick work of its first two Big Ten opponents, but that was not the case tonight.

As expected, Iowa’s defense made life difficult for Sean Clifford as the redshirt sophomore was uncomfortable in the pocket for most of the game.

Clifford would eventually settle in, and made a couple of pivotal throws to Jahan Dotson and KJ Hamler to get Penn State on the board with its first touchdown of the game.

At the receiver position, the Nittany Lions dropped some passes and were unable to create separation for most of the game, often causing Clifford to throw it away and move on to the next down.

But it was the Nittany Lions’ ground game that boosted this grade above what it could have been. Without the efforts of Noah Cain and Sean Clifford on the ground, especially on the game-winning touchdown drive, Penn State doesn’t make it out of Kinnick Stadium with a win.

Defense: A-

Penn State’s defense allowed Iowa to drive down the field for a late score to make the conclusion of Saturday’s game interesting.

But it took an amazing grab by Brandon Smith for the Hawkeyes to score that touchdown and the only time the Nittany Lions unit really bent all game.

It all started for the Penn State defense with Robert Windsor. The defensive tackle flew all over the field, especially in the second half and disrupted Nate Stanley multiple times even causing a game changing interception.

The Penn State secondary also played lights out leading the way in tackles for the Nittany Lions. Both John Reid and Lamont Wade finished the game with seven total tackles.

Penn State finished the game with only two sacks but the ‘wild dogs’ were instrumental in holding Iowa’s offense to an average 3.8 yards per play.

The defense also tightened up on third down only allowing the Hawkeyes to convert on eight of their 18 third down plays.

Penn State needed its defense to win this game and it delivered and is a big reason why the Nittany Lions are currently 6-0.

Special Teams: A

Blake Gillikin had his most impressive performance of the season for Penn State and was crucial in winning the field position battle for the Nittany Lions.

The senior punter had a season long 62-yard punt, which was one of seven on the day. Five of those seven pinned Iowa inside its own 20-yard line which was key.

When Penn State’s offense struggled to move the sticks against a tough Hawkeyes defense, Gillikin was there to flip the field and allow the Nittany Lions defense room to work with.

Jake Pinegar made his one field goal attempt of the night from 33 yards out and Jordan Stout kept the Iowa kick returners in check with two touchbacks on his four kickoffs.

The special teams performance was a key factor in Penn State’s road win and deserving of an ‘A’ grade.

Coaching: B

We could just write “Noah Cain” in this section, and it would make sense.

It seemed like Penn State waited a little too long to let Noah Cain loose, even though he looked like the hot hand for most of the game.

It did at the end, and it paid off.

He helped Penn State hold onto the lead in the fourth with some big-time runs and a huge insurance touchdown.

Other then that, there wasn’t much else wrong with the coaching in this game