UConn became the first FBS program to officially cancel its upcoming football season on Tuesday.

The university made the decision to suspend all football competitions citing an “unacceptable level of risk” of playing football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that @UConnFootball will not compete on the gridiron this season. https://t.co/R5dLlnFNo9 — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) August 5, 2020

The Huskies are the only FBS team to officially cancel their season, following many FCS teams and conferences, who also will not compete this fall.

UConn was set to compete as an independent program this season after a seven-season stint in the American Athletic Conference.

