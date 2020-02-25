KJ Hamler met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of the NFL Combine, but the electric wide receiver, won't be competing in one key drill.

The 40-yard dash.

Hamler told reporters that he tweaked his hamstring in training, but he has previously ran a 4.27 and will run the drill at Penn State's Pro Day later this year.

Hamler won’t run the 40-yard dash, he tweaked his hamstring in training, but said he ran a 4.27 and will run at his Pro Day. — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) February 25, 2020

The fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded at the NFL Combine was a 4.22 by current member of the Cincinnati Bengals, John Ross.

Hamler later went on to tell reporters that he is meeting with the Eagles and is best friends with Miles Sanders and models his game after DeSean Jackson.

KJ Hamler meets with the #Eagles tomorrow. Says he is best friends with Miles Sanders and models his game after DeSean Jackson pic.twitter.com/vLTgZ4Jvz5 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 25, 2020

The wide receivers, including Hamler, are set to take the field in Indianapolis on Thursday.