KJ Hamler (1) avoids an opponent during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

KJ Hamler met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of the NFL Combine, but the electric wide receiver, won't be competing in one key drill.

The 40-yard dash.

Hamler told reporters that he tweaked his hamstring in training, but he has previously ran a 4.27 and will run the drill at Penn State's Pro Day later this year. 

The fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded at the NFL Combine was a 4.22 by current member of the Cincinnati Bengals, John Ross.

Hamler later went on to tell reporters that he is meeting with the Eagles and is best friends with Miles Sanders and models his game after DeSean Jackson.

The wide receivers, including Hamler, are set to take the field in Indianapolis on Thursday.

