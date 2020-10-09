Week 4 of the NFL season saw the league's first real coronavirus outbreak and saw several games — most notably the Tennessee Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — postponed because of the coronavirus.

Similarly, big names like Cam Newton were among the players to test positive last week.

It remains to be seen if any games will be postponed this week, or if the NFL has its coronavirus mitigation efforts under control.

Assuming things go off without a hitch, here are the top fantasy players to start and sit this week according to the Collegian’s sports staff.

Quarterbacks, by Tanyon Loose

Start: Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

After Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons’ already below average secondary is looking even worse due to the multitude of injuries sustained throughout that game and the weeks prior.

The Falcons have given up an average of 341 passing yards per game so far this season and looked helpless trying to defend against Aaron Rodgers on Monday.

While Teddy Bridgewater is certainly not a former MVP and Super Bowl champion like Rodgers, he is coming off a 26-point performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bridgewater has shown over the last two weeks that he is a serviceable NFL quarterback, leading his team to two straight wins despite the absence of star running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Falcons' defense may be bad, but the Panthers are not in much better shape themselves. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has enough ability and plenty of weapons to turn this game into a shootout, the ideal situation for fantasy success for both quarterbacks.

Sit: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland v. Indianapolis

The Browns’ offensive explosion last week that saw the team put up 49 points may have some Mayfield owners seeing some hope on the horizon.

This dream should be quickly crushed, as they realize that Mayfield somehow managed to only score 15 fantasy points against one of the worst defenses in the league, in a game that saw nearly 90 points scored collectively.

Mayfield will find himself in a much different situation this week, as the Browns face off against one of the premier defenses in football — the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have given up a league low 9.5 fantasy points per game, even holding Kirk Cousins to negative points.

In order to have any success, Mayfield will need a drastic change in game plan away from the Browns run heavy offense, something that may be aided by Nick Chubb’s recent injury.

Running backs, by Andrew Destin

Start: Todd Gurley, Carolina at Atlanta

Once viewed as a consensus first round fantasy selection, Gurley’s stock dropped significantly prior to his first season away from the Rams organization.

Four games into his Falcons debut, Gurley has been surprisingly effective as a fantasy option by scoring four touchdowns on the ground, including a pair last week against the Packers.

Earning carries in Atlanta’s backfield has been no problem for Gurley, totalling 14 attempts in each of the Falcons’ first four games.

Through the first quarter of the season, the Panthers have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the second-most in the league.

Should Gurley keep up his early season form, expect the former Georgia Bulldog to reach the end zone at least once on Sunday.

Sit: David Montgomery, Tampa Bay at Chicago

While Montgomery has been the rushing leader for the Bears in Tarik Cohen’s absence (out for the season with an ACL tear), consider rolling back the second year running back out of Iowa State.

The Buccaneers have been stout on defense against the run, giving up just 64.2 rushing yards per game, which is the second-fewest in the league.

Though Montgomery has been a threat in the passing game with nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown through four games, this matchup with Tampa Bay does not favor Montgomery.

Not to mention Montgomery has yet to reach the endzone on the ground this year, and such a pattern should be expected to continue at Soldier Field.

Wide receivers by Ben Serfass

Start: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota v. Seattle

Since bursting onto the scene in Week 3, Jefferson has established himself as the No. 2 receiver in Minnesota behind Adam Thielen.

Jefferson and the Vikings are taking on a Seahawks defense that is extremely weak against the passing game.

It doesn’t hurt that Seattle features one of the more explosive offenses in the league. There is a chance that the Vikings’ offense could be playing catchup, and Jefferson could see an abundance of targets if this is the case.

Since his Week 3 fantasy outburst, Jefferson has been a viable fantasy option and is a must start in Week 5.

Sit: Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland v. Indianapolis

It was obvious that Cleveland’s game plan was to get the ball into the hands of their most talented player early and often last week.

It is safe to say that Beckahm Jr.’s performance last week against the Cowboys was his best in a Browns uniform.

That being said, the Cleveland passing game had struggled mightily through the first three weeks of the season.

The Browns now face an Indianapolis Colts team in Week 5 that possess one of the toughest defenses against the pass in the league.

This could certainly make life hard for Beckham Jr. and the rest of the Browns’ receiving core.

The jury is still out on the Cleveland aerial attack, and its matchup against the Colts makes it difficult to warrant starting an inconsistent Beckham Jr.

Tight ends, by Zech Lambert

Start: Dalton Shultz, Dallas v. New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense has been lethal to this point in the season, and Shultz is no exception.

After a lackluster Week 1 that saw him with only one catch for 11 yards, Shultz has come to life, hauling in 17 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks.

The Giants defense has looked decent this year and just held Rams tight end Tyler Higbee to only three receptions for 20 yards.

But the Cowboys offense doesn’t look to be slowing down, and Dak Prescott is going to keep looking to Shultz.

Sit: Mike Gesicki, Miami v. San Francisco

The former Penn State Nittany Lion exploded in Week 2 against Buffalo, hauling in eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

However, this was the only time this season that he eclipsed 10 points in PPR leagues.

Since his monster game against Buffalo, Gesicki has only two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown and has only been targeted six times in these two games.

A matchup against a tough 49ers defense — the same team that held the always dangerous Zach Ertz to just four catches for nine yards should — put a struggling Gesicki on the bench.