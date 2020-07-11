Following the Big Ten’s decision to transition to a conference-only schedule for this upcoming fall football season, a number of programs have been left without Big Ten opponents.

For smaller Group of Five schools, this potentially means losing out on crucial revenue from early-season games against powerhouse programs.

For others, though, this decision will force them to lose out on marquee matchups in which they could have proven themselves to be able to compete against top competition en route to contend for a national championship.

Here are four programs whose College Football Playoff chances are hurt most by the Big Ten pulling out of nonconference games.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is on the hot seat.

The Fighting Irish haven’t been able to get over the hump in Kelly’s tenure with the team, but a 2020 season bookended by a College Football Playoff appearance could have been exactly what Kelly needed to keep his job.

A mid-season matchup against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3 would have been an early test for Kelly and his team, while also allowing the program to prove itself as one of the top-teams in the nation.

As an independent program in football, Notre Dame relies solely on scheduling nonconference games, including five games against ACC opponents.

With the Big Ten’s decision to cancel nonconference games, other conferences could follow with the ACC being one of them.

It’s unclear whether the Irish would be able to compete in a conference-only schedule as a temporary member of a conference, but fans are sure to be anxiously awaiting news on the topic.

Virginia Tech

Penn State and Virginia Tech have never faced each other on the gridiron — and that streak will continue beyond 2020.

The first ever meeting between the schools was supposed to be one of the bigger nonconference games in the country with the Nittany Lions making the trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, in the second week of the season.

As the schedule currently stands, Virginia Tech has one expected tough opponent in North Carolina left on its schedule after the subtraction of Penn State from the itinerary.

If the ACC moves to a conference-only schedule like the Big Ten has, the Hokies may have to face a team that nobody in college football wants to play in the regular season — the Clemson Tigers.

It’s safe to say head coach Justin Fuente would have much rather faced Penn State in Lane Stadium than take on the national title runner-ups from last season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Oregon

Oregon has been one step away from the College Football Playoff in the last couple of years, most recently finishing the 2019 season with a win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

An early win over Ohio State, however, would have helped the Ducks’ chances at returning to the playoff for the first time since the 2014 season.

Oregon was slated to meet the Buckeyes on Sept. 12 in just the second week of the season in Eugene, Oregon.

The series between the two teams dates back to 1958, and the Ducks have never defeated the Buckeyes in nine meetings.

The most recent tilt came in 2015 in the first national championship game in the College Football Playoff era.

Appalachian State

The only Group of Five team on this list, Appalachian State had an opportunity to travel to a Big Ten opponent and grab an upset win on the road — sound familiar?

The Mountaineers were previously scheduled to travel to Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 19 in the third week of the season.

Projected as one of the most powerful teams in the Group of Five, Appalachian State has a pretty good chance at going undefeated in the Sun Belt conference in 2020 after going 11-1 in 2019.

Without Wisconsin on their schedule, the Mountaineers now have zero Power Five opponents this season and will have a much weaker strength of schedule.

A Group of Five team has never made it to the College Football Playoff, and Appalachian State will likely not buck that trend without scheduling a quality opponent in place of the Badgers.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE