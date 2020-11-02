Penn State walked off the field 0-2 on Saturday night for the first time since the 2012 season.

The Nittany Lions were seemingly outmatched by Ohio State from the opening play and were never able to get both the offense and defense going at the same time.

Missing Luketa

One the opening play of the game, Ohio State drew up a beautifully designed play.

The Buckeyes executed an end-around play for Garrett Wilson, who used his dynamic playmaking skills to open up a big run deep into Penn State territory.

Ryan Day and Ohio State made this play call likely to test Penn State’s inexperienced linebackers to see if they could be exposed.

With Micah Parsons no longer at Penn State and Jesse Luketa serving a one-half suspension for targeting last week, Lance Dixon and Brandon Smith were asked to step into big roles while having just one career start between the two of them.

While Smith was trying to make a big play on first down, he ended up being burnt badly on the play fake, and, after a couple of blocks, Wilson was able to scamper for a 62-yard run.

The unit also struggled to contain the running backs of the Buckeyes in Master Teague III and Trey Sermon.

Teague, specifically — who is not known to be the most explosive back — got several big gains off of missed tackles and blown assignments in the middle of the field.

When Luketa returned to the game, he made an immediate impact as his eight tackles put him as the second-leading tackler for the Nittany Lions on the night.

The Clifford-Freiermuth connection

While the struggles of these young linebackers may have been expected, what has been surprising is the struggle between quarterback Sean Clifford and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Clifford had a couple of poor throws to Freiermuth against the Hoosiers last week, but with the history between the two, it felt like they could get back on track against Ohio State considering the All-American tight end had some favorable matchups.

But, like the previous week, Clifford had some questionable throws to his tight end that led to a disconnect on a consistent basis.

While Freiermuth’s quiet start to the season is surprising given his past at Penn State, it’s not surprising that offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is getting used to integrating him into the offense.

Ciarrocca has been known in the past for being receiver-reliant rather than using his tight ends frequently, and that has shown through two games.

But even when they have tried to get the connection going, there just seems to be timing and accuracy issues, like Clifford’s lone pick on Saturday.

While this is a ball that was overthrown and probably shouldn’t have been thrown at all, the duo will need to gain back its connection from last season if this offense plans on opening up over the next six games.

A career night for Dotson

One player on the offense who did stand out in a positive way was Jahan Dotson, who made some breathtaking plays to keep Penn State in the game for as long as he could.

Before his second touchdown of the night, Dotson hauled in a ridiculous juggling catch on 3rd-and-17 that set the Nittany Lions up in Ohio State territory.

Then, just as ESPN’s Chris Fowler was saying how difficult it was to complete a pass against projected first round pick Shaun Wade, Dotson leaped into the air and snagged another pass out of mid air, this time with one hand.

Already considered a catch of the year candidate, Dotson’s night got him significant national recognition, and teams will certainly be playing more attention to him in the upcoming weeks.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 In loss, Penn State football’s Jahan Dotson puts together meaningful 3 touchdown performance With his team down double digits in the early stages of the second half to perennial powerho…