Although Penn State’s season is over, blue-and-white stars are still earning individual accolades.

Eight Nittany Lions were featured on PFF’s All-Big Ten lists Wednesday, including offensive lineman Mike Miranda as an honorable mention.

James Franklin’s offense and defense were both featured on the first team, with tight end Pat Freiermuth and safety Jaquan Brisker earning top honors.

Brisker, who tallied 57 tackles and six pass breakups this season, was previously named as a PFF All-American on Monday.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive end Jayson Oweh headlined the second team, while three Penn Staters — offensive lineman Will Fries, defensive tackle Antonio Shelton and defensive end Shaka Toney — were named to the third team.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Analysis | Who from Penn State football will likely be heading to the NFL Draft? As the dust settles from a chaotic 2020 season for Penn State, it is time as always to say s…