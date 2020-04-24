A former Penn State defensive end is causing a social media storm during draft weekend.

Yetur Gross-Matos was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

The first Penn State player selected in this year’s iteration of the draft, Gross-Matos was congratulated by a multitude of people on Twitter.

The redshirt junior made national headlines when his name was called.

Some Nittany Lion teammates showed some love for their former defensive end.

Yeeeee!!! Let’s go!!!!!!! I’m so happy for my brother man!!!! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 24, 2020

@__lobo99 @JourneyBrown6 words can’t explain how happy I am man. I could thug cry right now. pic.twitter.com/kDwsFWeYmr — Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) April 24, 2020

Gross-Matos’ college coach didn’t take much time to tweet out his own congratulatory message.

Incredibly proud of Yetur & excited for his family! Carolina is getting a special young man! — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 24, 2020

Finally, Gross-Matos’ new team joined into the conversation to provide a pronunciation guide for its new rookie.

RELATED