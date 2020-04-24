A former Penn State defensive end is causing a social media storm during draft weekend.
Yetur Gross-Matos was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.
The first Penn State player selected in this year’s iteration of the draft, Gross-Matos was congratulated by a multitude of people on Twitter.
The redshirt junior made national headlines when his name was called.
With the No. 38 overall pick, the @Panthers select @PennStateFball DE Yetur Gross-Matos!📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/UltwT9ESTa— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
Some Nittany Lion teammates showed some love for their former defensive end.
Blessings 🤞🏾 @__lobo99 pic.twitter.com/Ioq0WNwWz7— LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) April 24, 2020
Yeeeee!!! Let’s go!!!!!!! I’m so happy for my brother man!!!!— BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 24, 2020
@__lobo99 @JourneyBrown6 words can’t explain how happy I am man. I could thug cry right now. pic.twitter.com/kDwsFWeYmr— Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) April 24, 2020
Blessings on Blessings be Great Brother🙏🏾 @__lobo99 https://t.co/X41BdU1ZHs— Rasheed Walker (@Cin5oTre3) April 24, 2020
Hyphen 4L🤞🏽 @__lobo99 https://t.co/fFou3WfWSS— Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) April 24, 2020
Gross-Matos’ college coach didn’t take much time to tweet out his own congratulatory message.
Incredibly proud of Yetur & excited for his family! Carolina is getting a special young man!— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 24, 2020
Finally, Gross-Matos’ new team joined into the conversation to provide a pronunciation guide for its new rookie.
𝗬𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀-𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗼𝘀(pronounced YEE-tore gross mah-toes) pic.twitter.com/k8MFYsfSMj— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 24, 2020
RELATED
It took longer than expected, but Yetur Gross-Matos has found his NFL home.