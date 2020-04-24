Penn State vs Ohio State, Johnson (36) and Gross Matos (99)
Linebacker Jan Johnson (36) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) tackle an Ohio State player during the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 8 Penn State 28-17.

 Aabha Vora

A former Penn State defensive end is causing a social media storm during draft weekend.

Yetur Gross-Matos was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

The first Penn State player selected in this year’s iteration of the draft, Gross-Matos was congratulated by a multitude of people on Twitter.

The redshirt junior made national headlines when his name was called.

Some Nittany Lion teammates showed some love for their former defensive end.

Gross-Matos’ college coach didn’t take much time to tweet out his own congratulatory message.

Finally, Gross-Matos’ new team joined into the conversation to provide a pronunciation guide for its new rookie.

