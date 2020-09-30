As the NFL season churns along, former Penn State players are continuing to carve out their roles for their teams in the 2020 campaign.

The season is in full swing, with each team having now played three games, and a handful of Nittany Lions have shown they have what it takes to make a consistent impact on their respective clubs.

Here are the former Penn Staters who showed the most promise in Week 3.

Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson didn’t miss a beat with a new quarterback under center in the second half for the Chicago Bears against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Bears quickly looked dysfunctional as the Falcons took a 26-10 lead into the fourth quarter, but Robinson and his Chicago teammates put up 20 points in the final period to secure their third win of the season and keep their undefeated season alive.

Robinson turned in 123 receiving yards and one touchdown on 10 catches, with his lone score coming during the Bears’ comeback run in the fourth quarter.

The former Penn State star wideout has totaled 230 receiving yards through his first three games and will next be able to bolster his stats in a home affair against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Miles Sanders

With the injury of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders has taken the reins as the most prominent former Nittany Lion running back now making a name for himself week in and week out.

And he didn’t disappoint on Sunday.

While the Philadelphia Eagles ended their game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a tie, Sanders did all he could to guide his squad to a win — running for 95 yards on 18 carries while also picking up 12 receiving yards on just four catches.

Missing the season opener, Sanders has now rushed for exactly 95 yards in two straight games, and he’ll be able to continue that streak on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in a primetime matchup.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Jesse James

Now in his sixth professional season, Jesse James has been quiet in the passing game so far for the Detroit Lions.

But he finally found the endzone in a 26-23 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

James scored his first touchdown of the season on a fourth-down goalline play from the 5-yard line and celebrated with fellow Nittany Lion and former linebacker Jason Cabinda, who now plays fullback for Detroit.

James finished the game with three catches for 28 yards after not seeing any targets in his first two games of the season.

The Lions will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday as they look to move to .500 on the young season.

Carl Nassib

A member of Penn State’s stout defensive line of the past, Carl Nassib is looking to further his production with the Oakland Raiders’ defensive line of the present.

Nassib totaled three tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss in Oakland’s 36-20 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Now in his fifth NFL season, Nassib has totaled 123 tackles in his career with 18.5 sacks.

Nassib and the Raiders will host the undefeated Buffalo Bills as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Sunday.

Mike Gesicki

Fresh off of a 130-yard performance against the Bills last week, Mike Gesicki continued his scoring ways in a 31-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Gesicki finished the game with one catch for 15 yards, a play that resulted in his second touchdown in two weeks.

PFF's highest-graded TE Mike Gesicki finds the end zonepic.twitter.com/H870u9zzeE — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2020

Gesicki’s touchdown gave the Dolphins a two-score advantage late in the second quarter, and the team would never relinquish the lead.

Miami is set to host the undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.