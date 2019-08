Midway through the first quarter of Penn State’s home opener, it was announced that the team’s quarterback from a year ago has made it onto an NFL roster.

Trace McSorley made the final 53-man roster for the Baltimore Ravens as one of the team’s quarterbacks, behind starter Lamar Jackson.

McSorley had an impressive preseason with the Ravens, throwing for 533 total yards and four touchdowns.

The Ravens drafted McSorley in the sixth round of the NFL draft this year.