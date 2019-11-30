After a 28-17 loss last Saturday against Ohio State, Penn State returns home for the final time this season as a significant favorite against Rutgers.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are 40-point favorites against the Scarlet Knights, with the average score prediction being 43-0 in favor of the hosts.

Oddsshark calculates that 68 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked Penn State to cover the spread, while 32 percent favor the Nittany Lions to win by 39 points or less. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Scarlet Knights lie at -115 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -60,000, while Rutgers’ has hovered around +20,000, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Scarlet Knights pulling the upset, the payout would be $20,100.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 50. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward the over. Oddsshark states that 71 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score 51 points or more, while just 29 percent believes that the teams will combine for 49 points or less.

Prediction: Penn State 41, Rutgers 7

Penn State still has much to play for as the regular season concludes this weekend, but the same cannot be said for Rutgers. That should reflect in the box score on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions have struggled on offense at points this season, but I expect them to find their groove against one of the weaker defenses in the Big Ten. Even if Sean Clifford is not fully healthy, Penn State’s running game has been the engine of this offense over the last few weeks, and I expect Journey Brown and company to set the tone on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State’s defense should feast on a Rutgers team that has not thrown the ball well all season long. I would not be surprised to see multiple turnovers forced by this opportunistic defense.

I expect this one to be rather academic, as the Nittany Lions far outclass the Scarlet Knights in talent and experience. The only question becomes if we’ll see James Franklin empty his bench in the second half.