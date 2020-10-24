Some Penn State bettors will be getting a full refund for their bets placed during Saturday’s loss to Indiana.

According to ActionNetworkHQ's Darren Rovell, DraftKings will have an offer available within 24 hours that will refund all straight money line bets on Penn State in the form of site credits.

DraftKings is refunding all ML straight bets on Penn State after the controversial OT call on the Indiana two-point conversion.The company says that bets will be refunded in the form of site credits within 24 hours. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2020

This comes after a controversial call on the final play of the game in overtime, which led to a successful Hoosier two-point conversion, giving them the victory.

