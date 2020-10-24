Indiana, Sean Clifford throws on run
Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Some Penn State bettors will be getting a full refund for their bets placed during Saturday’s loss to Indiana.

According to ActionNetworkHQ's Darren Rovell, DraftKings will have an offer available within 24 hours that will refund all straight money line bets on Penn State in the form of site credits.

This comes after a controversial call on the final play of the game in overtime, which led to a successful Hoosier two-point conversion, giving them the victory.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags