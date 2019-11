Fourth Quarter

Ohio State holds on pic.twitter.com/QPz5JkOqNV — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

Wade sacks Fields on 4th down. Penn State takes over near the 40. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Levis' pass is incomplete looking for Hamler. Ohio State takes over. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Fields is stopped by Parsons. 4th down and OSU will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Levis is picked off at the 20 yard line. OSU ball. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Touchdown Ohio StateOlave makes an unreal grab and just like that Ohio State's lead grows — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

The punt by Gillikin goes to the PSU 44 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Third Quarter

Dobbins is short. 4th down and Ohio State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Jake Pinegar hits it from 42 yards out21-17 OSU pic.twitter.com/gBfgXMn2Sk — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

BACK IN THE GAMEWill Levis punches it in from 1-yard out pic.twitter.com/2Qwxn8QmD0 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

PENN STATE ON THE BOARDJourney Brown scores from 18 yards out to get the Nittany Lions on the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/i6soHMFKJ5 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

Touchdown Ohio StateJustin Fields finds KJ Hill from 24 yards out — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

Second Quarter

Touchdown Ohio StateJK Dobbins scores from a yard out on 4th down — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

Fields finds Dobbins but is well short. OSU will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Clifford overthrows Dotson on 3rd and 8. Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

First Quarter

PENN STATE BALLA huge play, as the Nittany Lions take over at the 20 https://t.co/jKLsh4iKZM — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

Clifford is sacked by Chase Young. Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Touchdown Ohio StateJK Dobbins with a short run, and the Buckeyes go over 90 yards on their first drive — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 23, 2019

The pass to Freiermuth is incomplete. 4th down and Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 23, 2019

Pregame

Menet is dressed and snapping to Clifford in warmups pic.twitter.com/zLmzmsEyUJ — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 23, 2019

The action got started bright and early this morning pic.twitter.com/RwEnZuREs6 — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 23, 2019