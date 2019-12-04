Clay Helton will return as head coach at USC, Athletic director Mike Bohn announced on Wednesday.

I am pleased to let you know Coach Helton will continue to be our head coach. His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams. — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) December 4, 2019

Prior to this announcement, James Franklin had been linked to the USC job. Helton staying as head coach alleviates that speculation, even as Franklin has been linked to another high-profile college football program in Florida State.