Clay Helton
USC head coach Clay Helton 

 AP

Clay Helton will return as head coach at USC, Athletic director Mike Bohn announced on Wednesday. 

Prior to this announcement, James Franklin had been linked to the USC job. Helton staying as head coach alleviates that speculation, even as Franklin has been linked to another high-profile college football program in Florida State.    

