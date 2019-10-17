From a statistical standpoint, Pat Freiermuth has yet to reach the heights from a year ago.

Through six games, the sophomore tight end has produced inconsistent results for Penn State. Even though his season got off to a strong start with a career performance against Buffalo — tallying eight receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the win — Freiermuth has caught just eight passes for a total of 74 yards in his last four games.

But Penn State’s offense has found ways to win, even as one of Sean Clifford’s favorite targets has been going through an adjustment period in his first season as the “go-to” guy.

“Even though I haven’t been getting as many touches as I did last year, I don’t let that bother me as long as we’re winning games,” Freiermuth said. “I think I’ve adjusted well in that I’m smarter, and comfortable within the offense, and that’s something that I’ve been working on since I got here.”

After a true freshman season in which he finished with a team-high eight touchdowns, Freiermuth was poised to have a stellar campaign in 2019, one that would justify the preseason All-America hype that he was receiving.

However, the second year player has found that opposing defenses have adjusted to his tendencies, and are more than willing to take away the tight end’s production, even if it means sending an extra defender at him.

“It can definitely be frustrating at times, but my focus is on helping the team win any way I can,” Freiermuth said. “Going into games knowing that the defense is going to be keyed on me is a new challenge, but I think I’ve handled it well.”

While the attention came as a surprise initially, Freiermuth has gotten used to the hype, especially after receiving plaudits from his teammates, coaches and the college football media across the country.

As he became more of a focal point for Penn State’s offense toward the end of last season, the Merrimac, Massachusetts native noticed the obvious attention he was receiving from opposing defenses.

“I think I really took notice of it in that [Citrus Bowl] game against Kentucky,” Freiermuth said. “I remember we were in the red zone and Josh Allen looked over at me and said, ‘you're not scoring a touchdown on this one, we know what you're about in the red zone.’”

In year two, Freiermuth and tight end coach Tyler Bowen have consistently worked on how to counter the looks that the sophomore tight end has been seeing, especially in the red zone.

This new level of preparation worked to perfection in red zone situations against Buffalo, even as touches have been harder to come by in Big Ten play.

It would have been justifiable if Freiermuth reacted negatively after his touchdown catch last Saturday against Iowa was wiped off the board, despite what the video replay evidence suggested.

But Freiermuth understands that his presence on this team is more than to just grab touchdowns. As a tight end, he’s meant to serve a dual role as both an offensive weapon and an extension of the offensive line.

After a long summer of working on his game, the second year starter has not only improved his route running and pass-catching ability, but his in-line blocking has also been an asset in Penn State’s rushing efforts this season, a quality that has not gone unnoticed by his coaches.

“I think the thing about him is he does both things well, where you're going to find some tight ends that may put up gaudy numbers in the pass game, but they are not the same type of player in the run game,” James Franklin said. “That's where I think he's pretty unique because he’s continued to grow and development in all phases of his game.”

It’s clear that his coaches and teammates appreciate what the young tight end has provided the team, a fact that led to the decision to make him a captain on Penn State after playing in just one full season.

After looking up to Trace McSorley last season, Freiermuth has suddenly found himself in a new leadership role as part of a young and inexperienced offensive group.

The first year captain may not see the ball with the same level of consistency as a season ago. But as the season progresses, there will still be plenty of moments when his leadership and impact will be felt, on and off the field.

“He’s a very mature kid and is one of those guys that has earned the respect of his teammates,” Franklin said. “But beyond that, he's really also aligned with the coaches in terms of what we want, what we expect and how we want the culture driven at this program.”