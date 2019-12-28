Third Quarter

Will Fries got worked out there on that drive. First hold he got beat by a speed rush to the outside and the next play he bit on the outside fake and got beat inside. Costly penalties and it turns what would have led to 7 points into a field goal — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) December 28, 2019

Jake Pinegar hits a 45-yard FG38-33 PSU pic.twitter.com/gYfaqcF9yg — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Cain comes in and gets two nice runs to the 17 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Riley Patterson drilled that kick. Could have been good from 60 yards in all honesty — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

Riley Patterson hits a 51-yard field goal35-33 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Sean Clifford's pass is intercepted. Memphis takes over at the Penn State-29. — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Touchdown MemphisBrady White with a QB sneak, and the Tigers are right back in it35-30 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

How does the "(insert city name) special" play still work? — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) December 28, 2019

Memphis runs a double-reverse flea flicker and the pass finds White to the one yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

A completion to Gainwell goes for 30 yards to the 26 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Memphis starts at the 25 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Second Quarter

At the half, Micah Parsons has 10 tackles (5 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, a sack and a pass breakup — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) December 28, 2019

Penn State's offense in the second quarter: - 28 points- 208 yards - Nine yards per play- 160 rushing yards - 4-for-4 on third down — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

A 28 point offensive explosion gives Penn State the lead at the half pic.twitter.com/1NZDcAoXuz — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

A LATE STRIKEClifford finds Dotson on a short pass and he dives into the end zone late in the half pic.twitter.com/NJw8rNK5JW — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Ricky Slade makes his presence known with a huge run for 44 yards — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Touchdown MemphisIn the wildcat, Gainwell punches it in from a yard outThe play is under review — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

White completes a big pass to Coxie all the way inside the five — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Another huge hole created by Penn State's offensive line on that touchdown run. The Nittany Lions are dominating at the point of attack so far — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

THERE HE GOES AGAINOn the 1st play of the drive, Journey Brown finds a huge hole and easily goes 56 yards for the TD pic.twitter.com/oa2n4gd3GO — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

After finishing the first quarter with 184 total yards, Memphis has just -9 total yards thus far in the second quarter — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

Brisker nearly gets a pick, but it's incomplete. Memphis will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

That touchdown run from Devyn Ford was his first carry of the game. All three of Penn State's touchdowns have come from its running backs — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

THE FRESHMEN CAME TO PLAYDevyn Ford comes into the game scores from two-yards out pic.twitter.com/xeOeEYNozN — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Pat Freiermuth just threw a Memphis defender to the groundIt feels like every drive on both sides of the ball, Penn State just makes a "wow" play — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) December 28, 2019

The punt goes out of bounds at Memphis 32 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Gross-Matos makes up for it with a sack. 4th down. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Noah Cain has tied Saquon Barkley and DJ Dozier for most rushing TDs by a freshman, with seven — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

Sean Clifford looked much more comfortable making reads on that drive. When he’s making plays on the ground it’s usually a good sign for the offense as a whole — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) December 28, 2019

WELCOME BACK NOAH CAINThe freshman punches it in from one-yard out pic.twitter.com/BGUVGIrGzK — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Clifford finds Hamler, but he stepped out at the two. The play is under review. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Clifford scrambles and finds Dotson for a 1st down to the 33 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Memphis averaged 6.8 yards per play and nearly 22 yards per completion in that first quarter. Not a great opening frame for Penn State's defense — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

First Quarter

Penn State trails after a wild first quarter in the Big D pic.twitter.com/8G7H34o2ix — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Clifford is sacked. Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Penn State will begin the drive at the 25 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Riley Patterson hits a field goal from 37 yards out13-7 Memphis — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

A big run by Gainwell gets the ball in the red zone — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Penn State has run the ball once in its first three drives. That one run was Journey Brown's 32 yard TD. Why not go back to the ground game? — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) December 28, 2019

Clifford is sacked again. Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

A friendly reminder that the Over/Under for this game was 59.5, and the total has gone under in seven of Penn State's last 10 games. We've got 17 points in the first 7+ minutes of this one — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

Halfway through the first quarter, Penn State and Memphis have combined for 17 points and 209 yardsStop what you are doing and turn on the Cotton Bowl — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) December 28, 2019

Touchdown MemphisNow the Tigers respond quickly with a 3-yard run by Patrick Taylor10-7 Memphis — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

Journey Brown is a huge Marshawn Lynch fan ~probably~ pic.twitter.com/EvDQhnP9Gr — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

It was an incredible run by Journey Brown, but that play doesn't happen without a tremendous block from Michal Menet to open a huge lane for the running back — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

JOURNEY WENT BEAST MODEBrown breaks numerous tackles on the way for a 32-yard TD pic.twitter.com/VRncYiv6c7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

A short pass to Dotson breaks into a 12-yard gain — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Riley Patterson hits a 48-yard field goal to open the scoring3-0 Memphis — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

A double reverse goes nowhere as Parsons makes the tackle. 3rd and 20. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

QB Brady White hits a big play to Damonte Coxie for 40 yards into Penn State territory — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Predictably, Penn State's offense looked rusty on that opening series. First time Sean Clifford has seen the field since Nov. 23 against Ohio State — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

Clifford's pass is nearly picked, but falls incomplete. Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) December 28, 2019

Pregame

Memphis wins the toss and elects to defer. Penn State will get the ball first.

Memphis wins the toss and defers. Penn State will get the ball 1st. — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 28, 2019

This is an interesting one pic.twitter.com/Ne0JsH0aZN — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019

Yetur Gross-Matos with a club on his injured hand pic.twitter.com/Sm99Ph08Ys — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) December 28, 2019

Today could be the day that we see Micah Parsons get some action on special teams pic.twitter.com/ZThn51K4OT — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) December 28, 2019