Penn State Football Pro Day
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley smiles with Penn State Head Coach James Franklin at Penn State Football Pro Day in Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March, 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

Saquon Barkley has partnered with Pepsi to help make a difference.

In a video posted on his Twitter, the former Penn State running back and New York Giants superstar, advocated for people to donate to No Kid Hungry to help fight child hunger.

"There are a lot of kids that rely on school meals and with us staying inside and beat this virus, that presents another problem for those kids," Barkley said in the video. "Let's make sure no kid goes hungry and let's make a difference in a lot of these families lives." 

