Saquon Barkley has partnered with Pepsi to help make a difference.

In a video posted on his Twitter, the former Penn State running back and New York Giants superstar, advocated for people to donate to No Kid Hungry to help fight child hunger.

Let’s team up to fight child hunger--go to https://t.co/9W0aae41Go to help ensure kids across America get the meals they desperately need. @PepsiCo @nokidhungry #givemealsgivehope pic.twitter.com/yaun2F7hgN — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 11, 2020

"There are a lot of kids that rely on school meals and with us staying inside and beat this virus, that presents another problem for those kids," Barkley said in the video. "Let's make sure no kid goes hungry and let's make a difference in a lot of these families lives."