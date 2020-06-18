The NCAA and Big Ten have released statements following a bill that passed in Florida last week that would allow student-athletes to receive compensation from their name, image and likeness.

RELATED

The NCAA supported the bill that was introduced by Senator Marco Rubio.

"The provisions of Senator Rubio’s bill are consistent with the many steps our member schools are taking to modernize name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes," the NCAA said in the statement. "To support these efforts, our members also have stressed we need assistance from Congress to set a federal framework for name, image and likeness, and Senator Rubio’s bill does just that."

The full NCAA statement can be found here.

The Big Ten released a similar statement on the bill.

"We are encouraged by Senator Rubio’s bill seeking a national solution that empowers student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness and look forward to seeing additional contributions from other legislators," the Big Ten said.