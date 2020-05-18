The Big Ten conference is home to many of the most classic uniforms in college football with Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State.

But the conference is also home to some of the flashiest (Maryland) and ugliest alternate looks in the country — yes, I’m looking at your obsession with neon, Michigan State.

Here are the best and worst looks that the Big Ten has to offer.

14. Rutgers

Rutgers, like in many other areas in the conference, takes the last-place spot on this list.

The Scarlet Knights uniforms are simple, but frankly a little too simple.

Rutgers stuck to the simple scarlet and white last season, and it’s a rather forgettable uniform.

There is potential, however, for the Rutgers uniforms. Throughout the years, the Scarlet Knights have experimented with black uniforms and some chrome helmets, which would infinitely improve the simple scarlet and white look of the team sports now.

13. Indiana

Indiana, much like Rutgers has a very simple uniform and not in a good way.

The reason the Hoosiers get the upper hand over the Scarlet Knights on this list is the red chrome helmet, which really adds a lot to this very simple look.

12. Wisconsin

The red and white schools in the Big Ten have a lot in common in the way of uniforms.

While the Badgers have a simple traditional look, it isn’t anything special.

The away uniforms, which are all white with red accents, are the stronger of the two uniforms, but ultimately the Badgers have a rather forgettable look.

And it’s attempt at a throwback, alternate look with the tan pants against Northwestern this season was regrettable.

11. Nebraska

At first glance it might be difficult to see any differences between the Wisconsin and Nebraska uniforms. In fact, it may take multiple glances to tell the difference.

The Cornhuskers, however, get the slight edge on this list as these uniforms are associated with some of the strongest teams in the history of college football.

Also, the fact that Nebraska broke out a black jersey at home against Indiana last season — finally a red and white school did something interesting with its uniforms — gives the Cornhuskers a slight boost in the rankings.

10. Iowa

The Pittsburgh Steelers… I mean Iowa Hakweyes come in at No. 10 on the list.

The black and gold are very strong colors for Iowa to work with, but the uniform lacks creativity, as it’s a copy of an NFL uniform, which is why it's so low on the list.

Also, the all yellow uniform worn by the Hawkeyes this season for its showdown against Penn State was atrocious and just far too much yellow.

9. Northwestern

Northwestern arguably has the best colors in the Big Ten.

The purple and black look fantastic paired together, and with the matte-based paint on the helmet, it’s a really clean, satisfying look.

The biggest issue however with the Wildcats uniform is the stripes, especially the one through the center of the jersey.

It just doesn’t look good, and for the colors that Under Armour has to work with, these Northwestern uniforms leave a lot to be desired.

Although, the all-black uniforms the Wildcats wore against Ohio State this season with the purple and gold accents were great.

8. Illinois

Under Lovie Smith last season, Illinois rolled out a variety of looks, and none of them were bad.

The navy blue color used on the home uniform is very appealing and contrasts nicely with the bright orange. The biggest issue with the standard home uniform is how it could be easily confused with Syracuse.

But when Illinois trots out on the field in all navy with the matte finish helmet, it’s a very clean, simple look.

The Fighting Illini also have a wealth of good looking combinations. Whether it’s a white jersey with orange pants or a white jersey with blue pants, Illinois deserves a lot of credit for not wearing any ugly combinations.

7. Michigan State

Michigan State has some of the strongest uniforms in the Big Ten, yet the Spartans come in at No. 7 on the list.

The colors are good, the font in the numbers and text is perfect, and the stripe on the helmet combined with the Spartan logo looks great.

Overall, Michigan State has a very strong uniform on a weekly basis — but then the neon was unveiled.

There are no redeeming qualities about these uniforms the Spartans wore against Western Michigan. They are bad and should never be worn again.

Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019

6. Minnesota

Once again, Minnesota has a great unique color scheme with the maroon and gold and throughout the season produced multiple good looking uniforms.

Personally, Minnesota’s away combinations always stuck out, with the yellow helmet, white jersey and then either the maroon or yellow pants.

These uniforms with the thick maroon collar stripe are very appealing.

But in a historic season, Minnesota pulled off a number of very good looks, including its gold helmets in a historic win against Penn State and its gold jerseys in the season opening win over South Dakota State.

5. Maryland

Nobody loves their state flag more than the Terrapins.

The iconic Maryland state flag is featured in nearly every version of the Terrapins uniforms, and for the most part — while sometimes it can get a little chaotic — Maryland is very creative and pulls off the uniforms.

The all-black look against Penn State and the throwback uniform against Michigan were two of the highlights from last season, but ultimately none of the Terps uniforms were bad in the 2019 season. For a team that experiments a lot, that is impressive.

4. Purdue

Purdue has great colors, and the Boilermakers made the most of them with their 2019 looks.

The metallic gold helmet Purdue wore against Penn State and in multiple games throughout the season is easily one of the best helmets in the country.

Purdue also has a great all-black uniform with a matte helmet. No matter what combination Purdue wears, it features black, gold and white in an appealing and clean way.

3. Ohio State

The top-3 uniforms on this list are three of the most iconic looks in all of college, and frankly could be ranked in a variety of different ways.

Ohio State comes in at No. 3, however, as the uniform needs some time to develop over the course of the season to reach its full potential.

The Buckeye helmet stickers are a fantastic addition to this very simple, but visually appealing uniform. Without the stickers, this uniform would rank lower on the list.

Ohio State also normally wears one special alternate uniform per season, and it’s all-black look under the lights against Michigan State was very good this past year.

Then, as per tradition, in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State wore the throwback look with the thick stripes on the sleeves. With the helmets full of Buckeye stickers, this is the best possible look for Ohio State.

2. Penn State

The basic blues comes in at No. 2.

Say what you want about Penn State’s uniforms. Whether they are boring or classic, the simplicity of the look is iconic in a good way.

Penn State’s away uniforms are very clean, and the all-white style with the black cleats is one of the best in the country.

The Nittany Lions also nailed their throwback ‘Generation of Greatness’ uniforms that arguably should be the standard home look for Penn State.

1. Michigan

Michigan’s uniform is simple and classic in the best ways.

The winged helmet is iconic, and paired with the simple navy jersey and maize pants, this uniform is very appealing visually.

Then, the away uniform, which is all white with maize and navy stripes, accents the helmet, completing the look.

As one of the few teams in the country to have Jordan uniforms, the brand knocked it out of the park by going back to the roots of the Wolverines uniforms, and they are a great improvement from the Adidas era Michigan uniforms.