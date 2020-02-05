Another former top recruit is reportedly looking for a change.

Running back Ricky Slade has reportedly entered the transfer portal. It was first reported by AL.com, and confirmed by The Athletic.

Can confirm that PSU RB Ricky Slade did enter the transfer portal this afternoon. Obviously he’s not a potential grad transfer either. https://t.co/EhTfVKLrFA — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) February 5, 2020

The sophomore running back only had 214 yards and two touchdowns on the season, competing in a crowded room with Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

Slade was a five-star recruit out of Woodbridge, Virginia.