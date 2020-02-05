Michigan, Running back Ricky Slade (3)
Running back Ricky Slade (3) celebrates earning a first down during the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Another former top recruit is reportedly looking for a change.

Running back Ricky Slade has reportedly entered the transfer portal. It was first reported by AL.com, and confirmed by The Athletic.

The sophomore running back only had 214 yards and two touchdowns on the season, competing in a crowded room with Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

Slade was a five-star recruit out of Woodbridge, Virginia.

