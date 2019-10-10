A strong start for Sean Clifford has him named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Thursday.

The Maxwell Award is given to America's College Player of the Year every year since 1937.

Clifford leads the Big Ten with 288.6 passing yards per game and has accounted for 14 total touchdowns in five games this season.

In the first half of Penn State’s victory over Maryland, Clifford broke the Penn State record for passing yards in a half with 287.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell Award in 2018. Larry Johnson was the last Penn State player to win the award when he won in 2002.