Former Penn State team physician, Scott Lynch, filed a lawsuit against the university after he alleged James Franklin pressured Lynch to clear players early and therefore promoted a culture that “did not meet ethical medical standards.”

Franklin and Penn State have since denied Lynch’s claims.

The news has led to a number of former players and parents of players under Franklin speaking out defending the coach.

In a NJ.com article on Wednesday, Saquon Barkley defended Franklin.

One day after #PennState head coach James Franklin was named in a lawsuit by a former University Dr. claiming he was pressured to rush injured players back onto the field, #Giants running back @Saquon Barkley shared a much different experience with me: https://t.co/UanBLxGSoK — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 28, 2019

Barkley sighted how in 2015 he injured his ankle but Franklin forced the running back to sit out for two weeks.

“Coach Franklin’s been nothing but a role model and mentor to me,” Barkley said in the article. “I feel like he’s part of my family.”

Several other former players and parents have also spoken out on social media.

Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons’ mom was one of the first to defend Franklin on Twitter. Simmons has struggled with injuries throughout his entire collegiate career.

This is ABSURD!!! Absolute and total BS!!! As a parent of a son with an injury, @coachjfranklin and the entire staff have been nothing but supportive of our players and have their best interest at heart. None of this is true. https://t.co/wucNoDzfCQ — Jen Simmons (@JenGroveSimmons) August 26, 2019

Former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda also offered his support of the Nittany Lions’ head coach.

Lemme go ahead and save y’all the time of speculating.... this is complete and total BS straight up https://t.co/pzhr6tWFgX — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) August 27, 2019

A former Vanderbilt player also tweeted supporting Franklin.

I was James Franklin’s QB in 2013 & tore my ACL in Game 7. I wanted to play on it. 3 wks later I was cleared by the doctors to play at Florida...Franklin thought I was rushing it & chose to protect me & told me I’d start vs Kentucky the next week. Be better. pic.twitter.com/2fqPP7rEhX — Austyn Carta Samuels (@AUSTYNCS_6) August 27, 2019

Austin Carta Samuels, who was Vanderbilt’s quarterback in 2013 under Franklin said in his tweet that Franklin sat him out a game when his knee was injured even though he was medically cleared.

Lynch has demanded $50,000, in addition to interests, costs and damages for prejudgement delay.