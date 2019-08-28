Penn State Football Pro Day
Buy Now

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin smiles with former running back Saquon Barkley at Penn State Football Pro Day in Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March, 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

Former Penn State team physician, Scott Lynch, filed a lawsuit against the university after he alleged James Franklin pressured Lynch to clear players early and therefore promoted a culture that “did not meet ethical medical standards.”

Franklin and Penn State have since denied Lynch’s claims.

The news has led to a number of former players and parents of players under Franklin speaking out defending the coach.

In a NJ.com article on Wednesday, Saquon Barkley defended Franklin.

Barkley sighted how in 2015 he injured his ankle but Franklin forced the running back to sit out for two weeks.

“Coach Franklin’s been nothing but a role model and mentor to me,” Barkley said in the article. “I feel like he’s part of my family.”

Several other former players and parents have also spoken out on social media.

Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons’ mom was one of the first to defend Franklin on Twitter. Simmons has struggled with injuries throughout his entire collegiate career.

Former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda also offered his support of the Nittany Lions’ head coach.

A former Vanderbilt player also tweeted supporting Franklin.

Austin Carta Samuels, who was Vanderbilt’s quarterback in 2013 under Franklin said in his tweet that Franklin sat him out a game when his knee was injured even though he was medically cleared.

Lynch has demanded $50,000, in addition to interests, costs and damages for prejudgement delay.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags