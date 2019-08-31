Sean Clifford did something he had never done before on Saturday afternoon — he was the starting quarterback in a college football game.

And much like when we all do things for the first time, it didn’t come without some nerves and missteps.

“I really thought that I wasn’t going to be [nervous] when I got off the bus,” Clifford said. “And then walking through the crowd, feeling that energy a little bit more I was like ‘alright this might be a little nerve racking going in for the first snap’.”

Clifford’s nerves had an affect on his early play, as the first two offensive drives were much less than perfect.

He had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage in the red zone, and later fumbled on the three-yard line on third down — Clifford recovered his fumble and the team settled for a field goal.

“Once I came off to the sidelines on the second series [my teammates] didn’t have to tell me...I was not playing the way I knew I could play,” Clifford said. “Just overall I was kind of pissed off at myself.”

After that series, something seemed to click with the first year starting QB. He looked much more comfortable.

A lot of that comfort came from finding his security blanket, KJ Hamler.

Clifford connected with Hamler on two 20-plus yard touchdowns that eventually put Penn State up by 40 points.

“At the beginning I knew he was nervous,” Hamler said of his QB. “I could tell and I pulled him aside and said ‘calm down its your first drive you’re fine’ and he just went on a little rampage after that.”

And that he did.

Clifford went on to finish the game going 14-23 with 280 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“KJ and I go way back and it's just awesome to be out there with him now, we’re having a blast,” Clifford said. “Days like this, the grind of everything and us being together, having that connection, when you have two touchdowns with a guy you know that’s a good day.”

The redshirt sophomore QB also showed off his ability to use his legs as a weapon, rushing seven times for a total of 57 yards.

Clifford got into a rhythm as the game progressed, and one play in particular made this stick out.

Clifford dropped back to pass out of the shotgun and Idaho blitzed, allowing its middle linebacker to run at Clifford unblocked. Clifford calmly found his checkdown in Ricky Slade who slipped out of the backfield behind the defensive line, caught the ball and turned a potential broken play into a 10-plus yard gain.

“After those first two drives, he even admitted to me that he really settled down and got comfortable,” James Franklin said. “He managed the game really well...he protected the football, was really good from a decision making process, he was able to run the ball a little bit and as the game went on he was accurate.”