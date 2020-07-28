Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will have a clear-cut star lead the way in 2020.

Of the Nittany Lions’ returning tight ends, only one has caught more than three career receptions — Pat Freiermuth.

Although Bowen will likely lean on his first-string option the most this season, there’s certainly plenty of promise at the position for the future.

Here are some preseason storylines for Penn State at the tight end position.

A clear No. 1

Freiermuth is ready to have a breakout season.

The junior tight end, who has been a star for the Nittany Lions since his arrival to the program in 2018, is already garnering plenty of national attention before his 2020 campaign under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Last week, Freiermuth was named to both the Biletnikoff Award watch list, an accolade given to the top receiver in the country, and the Mackey Award watch list, an award given to the top tight end in the country.

The Merrimac, Massachusetts, native spent little time getting acclimated to the college game as a freshman — tallying a career-high eight touchdowns on 26 receptions.

His sophomore season was even more productive, as Freiermuth totaled 43 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns.

Spending his first two seasons as a second or third option behind Penn State’s wide receivers, Freiermuth’s overall production was truncated by the lack of the targets he received and thus has only averaged 2.7 catches per game over the first two seasons of his career.

But now he’s the Nittany Lions’ first option in the passing game.

Freiermuth is the most proven receiver returning in 2020, as KJ Hamler moved on to the pro ranks with the Denver Broncos and Justin Shorter transferred to Florida.

If No. 87 can further build off of his first two seasons in 2020, he may be able to make a case as a first-round prospect for NFL teams.

Race for second on depth chart

Aside from Freiermuth, Penn State’s tight ends didn’t make any memorable contributions in 2019.

Nick Bowers was second among tight ends with just 10 catches on the season, but he has since moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL — so where does that leave the other players on the depth chart?

Redshirt sophomore Zack Kuntz and redshirt freshman Brenton Strange are currently listed second and third, respectively, on the Nittany Lions’ spring depth chart.

Neither one of them caught more than two passes in Penn State’s 2019 campaign.

Strange played just two games as a true freshman before ultimately keeping his redshirt eligibility and caught just one pass for four yards and a touchdown in garbage time against FCS opponent Idaho.

Kuntz, on the other hand, has more experience. The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, native appeared in every game for Penn State last season with his primary role being on special teams.

Even so, Kuntz has made just three career receptions for 26 yards and has yet to carve out a role for himself in James Franklin’s passing game.

The tight ends directly behind Freiermuth may not have made much of an impact so far in their collegiate careers, but both came in as heralded recruits.

Kuntz was a 4-star prospect and the fourth ranked tight end in the country in the class of 2018, while Strange was also a 4-star prospect and the fourteenth ranked tight end in the country in the class of 2019, both according to the 247Sports composite rating.

As the Nittany Lions face uncertainty at the wide receiver position, there’s a chance for the tight ends to shine in what projects to be a run-heavy offense behind the blue and white’s star running backs.

A fresh face in the locker room

To find the high school stomping grounds of Bowen’s newest tight end, you would have to cross the border into a different country.

Ontario native Theo Johnson, who enrolled at Penn State in January, came in with a .9666 247Sports composite rating and was the only international prospect to reach a 4-star rating according to the composite.

Johnson was the 72nd ranked prospect in the class of 2020 and was the third-highest rated tight end.

At 6-foot-6, 249 pounds, Johnson is a physically menacing receiver who could turn out to be the Nittany Lions’ tight end of the future.

However, he’s currently listed at fourth on Franklin’s depth chart and could wind up taking a redshirt if he doesn’t separate himself from Kuntz and Strange early on.

Even if he doesn’t see much gametime as a true freshman, Johnson was a highly-touted recruit who gained offers from Alabama, Georgia and LSU, among others.

