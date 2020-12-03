Coming off its first win of the season, Penn State is looking to continue its momentum as it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers.

The game will begin at noon EST and will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 with Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis and Elise Menaker on the call.

Saturday’s contest can also be streamed on https://www.foxsports.com/live as well as the Fox Sports App.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE