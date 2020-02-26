The details of James Franklin’s new contract were released on Wednesday, and the $35.4 million deal puts Franklin as one of the highest paid coaches in the country.

USA Today produces a database every year with the coaching salaries for nearly all of the 130 Division I football programs.

Franklin is guaranteed to make $5.4 million in 2020, and without including various possible bonuses, this salary would’ve made him the 11th highest paid coach in the country in 2019.

In 2019, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was the highest paid coach in the country with a total pay of $9.3 million.

According to the database, Jim Harbaugh had a total pay of $7.5 million in 2019, making him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

The new contact would make Franklin the third highest paid coach in the Big Ten behind Harbaugh and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm.

In 2020, Franklin will have a buyout of $5 million, which will drop by a million per year of the contract.

The $5 million buyout would be the 53rd highest in the country in 2019 and is lower than the buyout for Maryland’s Mike Locksley and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher currently has the largest buyout in the country at $60.6 million.

Franklin’s new contract has a maximum incentive bonus of $1 million per year.

According to USA Today, only three FBS coaches received more than $1 million in bonus in 2018-19. They were Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford, Swinney and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.