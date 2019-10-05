Purdue, Franklin walk around
Fourth Quarter

The game ends with Penn State winning by four touchdowns. 

Noah Cain leads a touchdown drive for Penn State, pushing the Nittany Lions' lead up to 35-7. 

The Nittany Lions pick up a couple of sacks on the next defensive possession. 

Penn State's first drive of the final quarter results in a punt. 

Third Quarter

It was a slow third quarter for both sides

Neither team has moved the ball much in this quarter. 

Penn State has been unable to get anything going on offense this half. 

Both teams trade punts on their opening drives of the half. 

Penn State will start the third quarter with the ball. 

Second Quarter

It's a 28-7 lead for the Nittany Lions at the half. 

Penn State has seven sacks in the first half. 

Penn State's defense responds with a quick stop, after a missed FG for the Nittany Lions. 

Purdue follows up the Penn State turnover with a lengthy touchdown drive. The Nittany Lions lead 28-7. 

Sean Clifford throws his second interception of the season, intended for KJ Hamler on a deep crossing route. 

Another punt is coming up for Purdue. 

The Nittany Lions keep on rolling in the second quarter. They now lead 28-0

Penn State will start the second quarter with the ball. 

First Quarter

The Nittany Lions are in command after one quarter. It's 21-0 Penn State. 

After a Purdue punt, Clifford connects with Jahan Dotson for a 72-yard touchdown. Penn State leads 21-0. 

Sean Clifford runs for a touchdown, after faking a jump pass. Penn State leads 14-0 in the opening quarter. 

Penn State's defense has been active early.

Penn State strikes quickly with a KJ Hamler touchdown on its opening drive. 

Purdue starts the game with a quick three-and-out. 

Pregame 

Purdue wins the coin toss and has elected to receive. 

Journey Brown is making his second career start today.

With Justin Shorter missing the game due to injury, Daniel George will get the start. 

Check out today's Versus thread to get prepared for today's game. 

