Fourth Quarter

The game ends with Penn State winning by four touchdowns.

It wasn't pretty, but Penn State got it done in the end pic.twitter.com/MD8lmRruOX — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

It seemed like James Franklin was content to ride the hot hand of Noah Cain from here on out. Lo and behold, Cain helped Penn State put together its best drive since the opening quarter. He now has 105 yards on 12 carries — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 5, 2019

Noah Cain leads a touchdown drive for Penn State, pushing the Nittany Lions' lead up to 35-7.

CAIN PUNCHES IT INNoah Cain with a strong drive, finishing it off with a short touchdown pic.twitter.com/qE0sL7DAhW — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

The Nittany Lions pick up a couple of sacks on the next defensive possession.

Micah Parsons now gets a sack as Penn State is one sack away from tying the school record pic.twitter.com/qVc3AX8JRj — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 5, 2019

Penn State's first drive of the final quarter results in a punt.

Noah Cain is averaging nearly six yards per carry today, on just four attempts. This has been a theme for his season thus far. You have to wonder if James Franklin will give the true freshman more touches as the campaign wears on, even in an already crowded backfield. — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 5, 2019

Third Quarter

It was a slow third quarter for both sides

Penn State's defense stands strong in the third pic.twitter.com/63haCHrCfP — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

Neither team has moved the ball much in this quarter.

Penn State's punt is downed at the 4, but holding backs Purdue to the 2 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 5, 2019

Penn State has been unable to get anything going on offense this half.

Penn State started the game with four straight TD drives since then:INTMissed FGFumbleHalfPuntPunt — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 5, 2019

Both teams trade punts on their opening drives of the half.

Another oneWindsor and Shelton combine for the sack, Penn State's 8th of the game pic.twitter.com/K9aHP4HmHH — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 5, 2019

Penn State will start the third quarter with the ball.

Second Quarter

It's a 28-7 lead for the Nittany Lions at the half.

Despite a sloppy second quarter, Penn State has a comfortable lead at the half pic.twitter.com/zASS6wbe1X — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

Penn State has seven sacks in the first half.

Penn State blitzed Parsons and Brown on that play and it allowed Gross-Matos to get to the QB pretty much untouched — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 5, 2019

Penn State's defense responds with a quick stop, after a missed FG for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has 5 sacks this game@SackA_Toney has 3 of them and it's not halftime yet — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 5, 2019

Purdue follows up the Penn State turnover with a lengthy touchdown drive. The Nittany Lions lead 28-7.

Touchdown PurdueJack Plummer finds Amad Anderson at the pylon and the Boilermakers get on the board28-7 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

James Franklin has talked about his defense not getting shutouts because they play so many different guys. Joey Porter Jr. couldn't get his head around in single coverage on the outside and Purdue is on the board — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 5, 2019

Sean Clifford throws his second interception of the season, intended for KJ Hamler on a deep crossing route.

Clifford's pass is intercepted and returned to the Purdue 38 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 5, 2019

Another punt is coming up for Purdue.

Yetur Gross-Matos gets a sack, forcing the Boilermakers to punt pic.twitter.com/d57d47EL7D — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 5, 2019

The Nittany Lions keep on rolling in the second quarter. They now lead 28-0

PENN STATE KEEPS ROLLINGPat Freiermuth shields off a defender and scores from 7 yards out pic.twitter.com/q71ipm6cvP — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

Penn State will start the second quarter with the ball.

First Quarter

The Nittany Lions are in command after one quarter. It's 21-0 Penn State.

Sean Clifford in the opening quarter: 6-for-7 for 156 yards and three total touchdowns. His passer rating is 367.2 Seems pretty good — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 5, 2019

After a Purdue punt, Clifford connects with Jahan Dotson for a 72-yard touchdown. Penn State leads 21-0.

That was one of Clifford's more impressive throws of the season, under pressure and had to float it over a linebacker in zone coverage. Great run after the catch by Dotson and downfield blocking from Hamler — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 5, 2019

DOTSON TO THE HOUSEClifford finds Dotson over the middle and he takes it 72 yards for the score pic.twitter.com/qYDxgqaFeh — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

Sean Clifford runs for a touchdown, after faking a jump pass. Penn State leads 14-0 in the opening quarter.

Penn State's defense has been active early.

Shaka Toney with his second sack of the game, Penn State's pass rush has been very disruptive early — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 5, 2019

Penn State is 20-for-20 in the red zone this season, with 16 of those trips ending in touchdowns — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 5, 2019

Penn State strikes quickly with a KJ Hamler touchdown on its opening drive.

PENN STATE STRIKES FIRSTClifford finds Hamler for a 23 yard touchdown and Penn State is off and running pic.twitter.com/jsJgheawI0 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 5, 2019

Purdue starts the game with a quick three-and-out.

Pregame

Purdue wins the coin toss and has elected to receive.

Purdue wins the toss and will receive — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 5, 2019

Journey Brown is making his second career start today.

Journey Brown has been announced as the starting RB — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 5, 2019

With Justin Shorter missing the game due to injury, Daniel George will get the start.

Daniel George gets the start at WR today with Shorter out — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 5, 2019

Check out today's Versus thread to get prepared for today's game.

VERSUS THREADIt's homecoming week as Penn State takes on Purdue at noon tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lLCPf0ifoV — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 4, 2019