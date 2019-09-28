COLLEGE PARK, MD — As far as Sean Clifford’s performances this season, Friday night’s against Maryland was an outlier in the best way.

Going into the game against the Terrapins, Clifford had completed just under 59 percent of his passes, and his season high was 280 yards.

Its easy to forget that Clifford made only his fourth career start against Maryland, and with every week the young quarterback is adding to his game and becoming more comfortable at the college level.

“I think for a young quarterback the extra time, the bye week, was really valuable for him and he does it the right way,” James Franklin said. “Sean was able to make plays with his feet, was able to make plays with his arm, was able to make plays with his mind. He did a really good job with protections, communication even with the noise.”

With 398 yards on 26-for-31 passing (83.8 percent), the first year starter put his best career performance on display in his first road game in that role — and he didn’t even need three full quarters to do it.

Clifford had his fair share of doubters after an underwhelming performance against Pitt, but the sophomore quarterback came out firing on all cylinders against Maryland after an extra week of preparation.

“The bye week really helped, I took [the Pitt game] very personally, I had a lot of issues I saw on the tape and I knew I had to make some corrections if we wanted to be where we want to be,” Clifford said. “I think that this game is a good stepping stone but its not even close to where I want to be.”

The start of the game was perfect for Clifford, literally. The sophomore completed his nine passes and had a passer rating of 328.3 in that time.

The streak ended when Clifford’s tenth pass was intercepted on the sideline after an incredible catch from a Maryland safety.

“The one thing I would be critical of, the interception, it was not a good interception,” Franklin said. “The guy made a heck of a play but it was not a good play on our behalf, that would be the one critique I would give Sean in the game.”

The deep ball was an area where Clifford still wasn’t up to the standard that he sets for himself, but that doesn’t seem to matter in terms of creating big plays for this offense.

With the amount of talented playmakers Penn State has, all it takes is getting those players isolated in the open field rattle off explosive plays.

“I still see a lot of explosive plays that I left up on the board,” Clifford said. “It’s just overall getting our playmakers in space and that just goes down to the basics, I want to get the ball out as fast as possible to the guys who actually make plays.”

Take KJ Hamler’s touchdown catch for example. A simple 10 yard crossing route is turned into a 58 yard touchdown pass thanks to the slot receiver’s speed and stellar RAC ability.

Hamler and his quarterback had a heavy focus on watching film with the extra time to prepare for the Big Ten opener.

“We watched a lot more film together as a unit, the receiving group and the quarterbacks as well, so just to read their coverages and know which options we had,” Hamler said. “Just taking advantage of the off week as more of a film study and putting it to work on the field.”

Even after a 59-0 blowout victory, there’s no time to take in the glory of the road win.

After all, with a developing quarterback, time is everything. And Clifford totally gets it.

“I want to go back and watch this tape because I thought that I improved in my footwork tonight but I wanna see how it looks on the tape, I felt like there were some plays where I was getting off balance where I could have made a better throw, so that’s definitely something I want to look at,” Clifford said. “I’ll watch the tape on the bus ride home.”