Penn State made an unexpected coaching move Friday.

James Franklin announced the decision to make a change at offensive coordinator, departing from former coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca in favor of Texas’ Mike Yurcich.

"First, I would like to thank Kirk for his contributions to our program last year," Franklin said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision, but felt it was best for our program to make a change. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

Ciarrocca spent just one season in Happy Valley after taking the Nittany Lion job in December 2019.

Yurcich spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator with the Longhorns, most recently spending time in the Big Ten as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State in 2019.

"We are excited to have Mike join our staff," Franklin said. "He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator.”

As an FBS offensive coordinator, Yurcich’s offenses have averaged 6.49 yards per play since 2013 — the highest clip for any offensive coordinator since 2013.

