Penn State is finally leaving Spartan Stadium with a victory after comfortably taking down the Spartans 28-7 on Saturday evening.

Here is how our football staff graded the Nittany Lions' performance.

Offense: B

Penn State’s offense did what it needed to do in the rainy conditions at Michigan State.

Sean Clifford had one of his best first quarters of the season and led the Nittany Lions to an early lead. Clifford finished the game 18-for-32 with 189 yards, four touchdowns and one very bad interception.

Pat Freiermuth had one of the best games of his career finding the end zone three times on five receptions showing the red zone threat that the tight end brings to the game.

On the ground, Penn State was efficient, never finding big plays but consistently avoiding negative ones.

Journey Brown led the way with 45 yards on 12 carries.

A huge plus for Penn State was its time of possession as they controlled the ball for just over 31 minutes, which took the air out of the game and prevented the Michigan State comeback.

Penn State took care of the ball in what was very cold, rainy conditions and didn’t make mistakes that allowed Michigan State to hang around in the game.

It was far from a perfect game for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions once again stumbled in the second half, especially in the third quarter and ultimately should’ve scored more than 28 points.

Defense: A-

Penn State’s defense has played at an elite level all season long and Saturday was no exception.

The Nittany Lions held Michigan State scoreless for the first 38 minutes, and held another Big Ten team to single digits in a winning effort.

Additionally, this defensive unit held Michigan State to just 3.6 yards per play for the game and has only given up just 20 first-half points in the last five games.

This wasn’t quite a perfect effort from Penn State’s defense. After all, Michigan State’s offense shot itself in the foot on numerous occasions throughout the game, and Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke was anything but effective through the air.

However, it was a defensive group that remembered how last season’s meeting ended in the waning moments, and refused to give Michigan State any sort of belief that this installment would go the way of the Spartans once again.

Special Teams: B+

It wasn’t pretty to start, but Penn State’s special teams proved to be a vital component in a swampy East Lansing setting.

KJ Hamler fumbled the opening kick return, it was recovered, and then almost muffed his first opportunity returning a punt.

Jordan Stout had an early kickoff go out of bounds, and it seemed like this game was destined to be sloppy on special teams.

But Blake Gillikin shined through the dark, rainy skies and had one of his better performances of the season.

The senior had eight total punts on the day, five of which ended up inside the 20-yard line, and two of those five were inside the 10.

Gillikin’s best punt of the day was pinned on the one-yard line late in the second half.

The Nittany Lions won the field position battle thanks to their punter and gunners. Dan Chisena was consistently in on tackles down field after Gillikin’s punts and the returns from the Spartans were virtually nonexistent.

Jake Pinegar missed an extra point after the team’s second touchdown, but in the end the point didn’t hurt Penn State.

Coaching: B-

It’s easy to nit-pick on certain coaching decisions, but the play calling in the second half was questionable at best.

Too many times Penn State decided to pass the ball instead of running the clock.

In a game like that, where the conditions were extremely difficult, the Nittany Lions should have played it safe, ran the ball and ran out the clock.

That was not the case, as Penn State had numerous short drives, giving the Spartans more chances.

With the rainy conditions, throwing the ball became more and more difficult, and it showed with incompletions that stopped the clock.

The outcome was never really in doubt, but the game could have and should have ended about 30 minutes before it did.