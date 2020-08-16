The Penn State football parents association is looking for answers following the Big Ten's decision that no college football will be played this fall.

In a letter signed by parents and guardians of players, the association is questioning the decision making by President Barron and the Big Ten after the season was canceled six days after releasing an altered schedule.

The answers they are looking for include what the conference feels has changed over those six days and what lies ahead for these student-athletes.

The parents feel that under the care of the university and football program, they have a safer environment to be in than if they were out trying to live their normal lives.

“We believe that these young men are being cared for both physically and mentally in a manner that cannot be replicated in their own communities,” the letter said.

The letter is finished off with the parents questioning the overall morals of the conference as to whether or not this is for true safety reasons or if liability remains the key factor.

“As parents we deserve answers as to whether these decisions were based on science of the avoidance of liability," the letter said.

