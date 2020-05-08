Like the rest of the country, Penn State football is in uncharted territory with in-person operations on hold until further notice.

The program is facing challenges it never could have planned for, and James Franklin has had to make countless adjustments in effort to keep the program on a steady developmental track for future success.

One of the major challenges for Franklin is the lack of face-to-face interaction between his players and the multiple new coordinators and position coaches.

“The obvious challenges that jump out are hiring a new offensive coordinator and not getting the normal spring practices to be able to install it, watch it, refine it and make adjustments,” Franklin said. “The same thing with the position coaches, obviously coach [John] Scott with the D-line, being able to work with those guys and know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are.”

While as of now, practices can’t happen in State College as they normally would over the summer months, Franklin is taking advantage of this time to work on the strategic and mental part of the game with his players.

“I do think we’ve been able to get a lot more meeting time than we normally would get,” Franklin said, “During spring ball it’s a sprint, you go into that meeting and you’re sprinting to discuss what we need to get installed for that practice and then you go out and try to execute it — it’s like a constant sprint, where this is, ‘okay let’s talk through things in detail, let’s have a discussion, let’s have a conversation back and forth, let’s take quizzes and tests and things like that.”

As everything has seemingly slowed down during a time when preparations would normally be happening at a hectic pace, players have added time to focus on learning playbooks and sorting out technicalities with their position groups.

But this hasn’t been a seamless process either.

Some players need the in-person interaction, the endless reps on the field and the presence of coaching to learn effectively.

“I do think from a strictly learning perspective, this has been really good,” Franklin said. “But the problem is there’s the physical aspect that we’re not getting — muscle memory, fundamentals and technique.”

This newfound style of preparation also has disadvantages for different types of learners. In the current system there are limitations to meeting every players’ unique needs.

“We have so many different types of learners — there are guys who can learn on a computer screen, there’s guys who learn by taking notes and getting up on a board, drawing the play and having a discussion, and there’s some guys that need the actual, physical reps to learn,” Franklin said. “Typically as coaches we try to teach using all of these available teaching methods and right now we’re limited to not having all of those and some of our learners aren’t getting what they need.”

Not every player has the same situation, needs and motivation when it comes to the learning aspect of the offseason.

As for the physical part, it’s very similar.

Players have different resources at their respective homes when it comes to staying in shape and working out.

But as of right now, Franklin is trusting that his players do what’s best for them and put in the amount of work they are able to do independently.

“Anything when it comes to their workouts is voluntary, they’re on their own doing what they do, so we don’t really have a way or a reason to hold them accountable at this point,” Franklin said. “It’s more about their academics and it’s more about the meetings we hold with them, when it comes to learning the playbooks and having discussions like that.”

Franklin also recognizes that not all of his players have the same work ethic and discipline.

Only time will tell which players were able to thrive physically in their at-home settings and which may have taken the time as a vacation.

One of the biggest challenges is that not all situations are the same for players in terms of access to necessary resources.

“What I do think you’re going to see when they return is the gap of the guys who are really self-driven and motivated, and the guys that need the structure and the discipline of the program is going to widen,” Franklin said. “Fortunately for us, we have so many guys who are driven and motivated, but again you may have some guys who are wired that way but they may not have the resources in their homes to do it — there’s only so many pushups you can do compared to someone who has a bench press.”

One thing that seems close to universal for the Nittany Lions is the desire to get back to Happy Valley and resume a regular football routine.

Even as of right now, a lot of Penn State’s players would like to go back to normal as soon as possible, and that is for a variety of reasons.

“I think there is going to be 90% of our team when we say ‘hey it’s cleared and you’re able to come back’ they are going to run back. We’re having conversations with a lot of our guys that they can’t come back but they’re wanting to come back,” Franklin said.

Franklin also realizes there will be some who are uncomfortable with the idea of returning to regular operations sooner rather than later, and that is totally fine with the head coach.

“There’s also going to be 10%, maybe a little higher, that aren’t comfortable coming back, or their families aren’t comfortable with them coming back and that’s fine,” Franklin said. “If you’re not comfortable coming back and you want to stay at home then we’re supportive because again, at the end of the day it’s about what is in the student-athlete’s best interest and what are they comfortable with and what are their families comfortable with.”

While the players may have differing views on when and how they will be comfortable returning to the playing field, the same will go for different states and conferences.

All schools are not bound by one organization such as the NCAA when it comes to making this decision — if the Big Ten wanted to start playing games on time and the PAC-12 opted not to, that would be allowed.

“What we all have to understand is that the model that works at Penn State may be very different from the model that works at Arizona, or what works at Florida or at Rutgers,” Franklin said. “They may be very different models based on our state government decisions and what the universities decide.”