In a time of division, anger and sadness across the United States, Penn State is focused on coming together and speaking out against racial injustice.

James Franklin released a statement in response to the death of George Floyd, offensive lineman CJ Thorpe gave a passionate speech during the Black Lives Matter protest in State College and safety Lamont Wade continues to use his platform on social media to inspire change.

In the past week, these are just a few of the actions Penn State players and coaches have taken to hold a discussion about race — and to defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, it’s inspiring.

“CJ’s speech was beautiful,” Mustipher said. “I think everybody really wanted to hear what he had to say, I’m not in town right now but when I saw the video was put out I clicked on the link as soon as I could get my hands on it.”

"You can't fight hate with hate, man." State College residents gather at the Municipal Building in support of #BlackLivesMatter

As one of the most outspoken players and a vocal leader within the program, Thorpe’s words sparked more discussion within the team and gave others the confidence to voice their own opinions.

“We have so many different backgrounds and guys come from all over the place,” Mustipher said. “CJ being the catalyst to start this conversation, when it’s not easy to do, it just speaks volumes to the leadership we have in this locker room.”

Over this past weekend, the football program held an open discussion to let players, coaches and staff members share their thoughts with one another.

“We’ve all met, we had an open discussion for everybody in the Penn State family, not just players and coaches but the staff as well,” Mustipher said. “We all sat down this past weekend and just opened the floor up to everybody who wanted to say something about this and get everything off their chests."

"I think it was really beneficial for us because we were all able to take a step back and listen to everyone.”

The importance of speaking out in times like these and using your platform as a black American athlete isn’t lost on Mustipher.

As a student-athlete on one of the biggest stages in the country at Penn State, Mustipher recognizes his words and actions can have an impact for those who look up to him.

“When you’re an African-American football player at Penn State, you represent your family’s name, you represent the university, you represent the guys in the locker room, but you also represent young African-American kids who aspire to be in our positions down the road,” Mustipher said. “So 20 years down the road I don’t want kids to feel like they don’t have a voice, like they can’t say what they want to say — I want to be a representative of what to do for kids who want to be in my position, I want to do it the correct way.”

Mustipher is following the lead of Franklin, one of just 14 black head coaches in the FBS.

Franklin has been vocal on issues of social justice throughout his career and in these recent weeks he has done the same.

Mustipher recognizes the unique position his head coach is in, and the potential impact of how Franklin handles this situation with his team.

“You see a lot of college coaches coming out with their statements, but Coach Franklin is an African-American man, and when you look at African-American coaches, they’re put in different situations than other coaches because of the color of their skin,” Mustipher said. “For him to come out and make an impactful statement on a sensitive subject speaks volumes to people like myself, African-Americans, because if he can do it then we can also do it.”

The openness and willingness to have these difficult discussions with his team is something that Mustipher noted as being very important to the players.

Franklin took a backseat and allowed his players to drive the conversation during their discussion this past weekend.

“When you think of coaches you think of leaders who have the voice, who have the attention of everyone in the room, who are always speaking,” Mustipher said. “But with Coach Franklin, what he’s done is he has taken a step back and allowed us to speak our minds.”

The care that Franklin has for his players is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Mustipher, and in difficult times like these, that care from his head coach is as important as ever.

“I think that’s what’s so important about Coach Franklin, he’s going to love us whether it be the tough love he gives us on the field or whether it’s putting the arm around us when things are difficult off the field,” Mustipher said. “He’s always going to love us and it’s been the same since he’s been recruiting us.”