The NFL season is officially back tonight as Week 1 of the preseason opens on Thursday evening, giving fans their first look at former Penn State players in NFL uniforms.

Penn State fans won’t have to wait long to get their first look at Trace McSorley in a Baltimore Ravens jersey at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL and WJAX.

Also at 7:30 p.m. the Philadelphia Eagles will take the field for the first time this season and four former Penn Staters — Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller, Ryan Bates and DeAndre Thompkins — will make their NFL debut at home against the Tennessee Titans. That game can be seen on WKRN and WCAU.

Amani Oruwariye and the Detroit Lions will take on the New England Patriots also at 7:30 p.m. on WJBK and WBZ.

Penn State fans will have to wait until Saturday to see Nick Scott and Koa Farmer take the field as the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders will battle it out at 8 p.m. on KTVU and KCBS.

Then at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Connor McGovern and Kevin Givens will line up against each other in NFL jerseys as the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers That game will be broadcasted on NFL Network.