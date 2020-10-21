It was another interesting week around the NFL in Week 6, with some former Penn Staters once again providing some big contributions to their respective teams.

Some of the younger talents are also beginning to flourish, which is a positive sign for both the former Nittany Lions and their current organizations.

Here are a few former Nittnay Lions who made a difference this weekend.

Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are currently rolling as their defense is looking like one of the best in football through six games.

And the offense, while not being the most efficient, has done enough with Nick Foles under center to get to a 5-1 record.

Allen Robinson — who was the subject of trade talks in the beginning of the year — has settled in and is currently fourth in the league in receptions with 40.

He had another solid performance on Sunday as he hauled in five receptions for 53 yards as the Bears took care of Carolina at home.

Miles Sanders

Second-year back Miles Sanders was having a rather quiet game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense struggled to get going against the tough Baltimore defensive front.

With much of Philadelphia's offensive line sidelined due to injury, Sanders was often swallowed up in the backfield before even putting a foot in the ground.

But the Pittsburgh native was able to break a big play once the second half arrived.

Sanders took off on a 74-yard run before fumbling. Then, Eagles receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside scooped the ball up in the end zone for a touchdown.

After this play, Sanders left the game with a knee injury. He is expected to be out for 1-2 weeks.

Amani Oruwariye

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Amani Oruwairye took care of business on Sunday, acting as a shutdown corner against one of the more underrated young receivers in football.

He was tasked with guarding Jacksonville’s D.J. Chark Jr., who was held to just 45 receiving yards.

Oruwariye has become part of a blossoming young secondary in Detroit, which is also made up of talented players like Jeff Okudah and Tracy Walker.

The Lions moved to 2-3 on Sunday and will look to get back into the wild card race with a win next Sunday at Atlanta.