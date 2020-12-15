Michigan will be inactive Saturday, for the third time in three weeks.

The Wolverines, scheduled to play Iowa in their “Champions Week” game, canceled their season finale Monday, due to continued struggles with the coronavirus within the maize-and-blue program.

"In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week's game," Warde Manuel, Michigan’s Director of Athletics said in a statement. "Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.”

Michigan previously saw its games against Maryland and Ohio State canceled because of an uptick in coronavirus cases among players and staff.

“I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field, but the numbers simply don't support us taking the field on Saturday,” Manuel said in a statement. “This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone, and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare."

The Wolverines will finish their season with a 2-4 record and winless in their three home games, while Iowa compiled a 6-2 record after a two-game skid to start its Big Ten slate.

The Hawkeyes are still expected to receive an invite to a bowl game.

Michigan and Iowa is the second Big Ten game to be canceled this weekend as Indiana and Purdue mutely agreed to cancel their contest earlier Tuesday due to the coronavirus.

