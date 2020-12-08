Big House, empty, AP

One of the biggest rivalries in college sports won’t be happening this year.

Michigan and Ohio State’s game has been canceled due to a high number of positive coronavirus tests in the Wolverines program, according to a tweet from Michigan football.

The Wolverines didn't play last Saturday, against Maryland, due to the number of positive coronavirus tests.

This cancelation has further implications for the Buckeyes, as it will finish the regular season with just five games played, assuming they do not schedule a new opponent for this week.

The Big Ten rules state a team must play six games to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship, and Ohio State is currently in first place in the Big Ten East.

If the rules are not amended to accommodate the Buckeyes, Indiana would represent the East division in the Big Ten Championship against Northwestern.

