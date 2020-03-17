Penn State has earned a preferred walk-on commitment from a former PIAA champion.
Dominic DeLuca, who led Wyoming High School to a PIAA Class 5A championship in the fall, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on.
The Next Chapter‼️ pic.twitter.com/mJoznSmjOm— DeLuca⁉️ (@dominic_deluca9) March 17, 2020
DeLuca is expected to play safety at Penn State.
DeLuca also played quarterback in high school and scored the game winning touchdown for Wyoming with :41 seconds left in the state championship game to give the school its first ever state championship.