In celebration of the 150th season of college football, a panel of 150 media members, athletic administrators and former players and coaches ranked the top 150th college football teams of all time.

The panel was put together by ESPN and the panel had a selection of 210 teams to choose from as selected by ESPN”s Stats & Information group.

Penn State’s undefeated 1994 team, which was just honored on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium, was ranked No. 16 on the list.

The group coached by Joe Paterno averaged 47 points and had an explosive offense which was led by Kerry Collins, Ki-Jana Cater and Kyle Brady.

Penn State finished that season 12-0 and was ranked second in the polls behind a 13-0 Nebraska team.

Penn State’s unbeaten 1986 team appeared at No. 26 in the list.

The 1969 team, who was also unbeaten, was ranked at No. 46. The 1973 team was ranked at No. 60. Penn State’s 1982 team was ranked by the panel at No. 79. Not far behind, was the 1968 Penn State team which was put at No. 83.

The last Penn State team to be ranked was the 1978 team that was ranked No. 99.

Overall, Penn State had seven teams selected as the top 150 off all time.

The panel selected Nebraska’s 1971 team as the greatest of all time.

The full list of rankings can be found here.