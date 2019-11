Penn State’s matchup with Indiana on November 16 will kick off at noon at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State athletics tweeted the announcement following the Nittany Lions’ loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

🔵 Schedule Update ⚪️@PennStateFball’s Nov. 16 clash with Indiana will kick off at noon on ABC. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ia5Em0wN9I — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 9, 2019

This will mark three noon games in a row for Penn State.