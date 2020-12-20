Penn St Indiana Football Pat Freiermuth AP

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth makes a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.

 Darron Cummings/AP

As expected, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is heading for the NFL.

Freiermuth announced via Twitter Sunday that he would be forgoing his senior year with the Nittany Lions and was declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

The Merrimac, Massachusetts, native thanked his family, coaches and teammates amongst others that have helped him get to this point.

Freiermuth finished his Penn State career with 1,185 yards on 92 receptions and 16 touchdowns. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags