As expected, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is heading for the NFL.

Freiermuth announced via Twitter Sunday that he would be forgoing his senior year with the Nittany Lions and was declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

I have been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid. Thank you Penn State!! 🙏🏻💙 #weare pic.twitter.com/i4uXD8kgCz — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 20, 2020

The Merrimac, Massachusetts, native thanked his family, coaches and teammates amongst others that have helped him get to this point.

Freiermuth finished his Penn State career with 1,185 yards on 92 receptions and 16 touchdowns.