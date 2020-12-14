Penn State’s defense looked completely different in the second half compared to the first against Michigan State.

This was evident as James Franklin’s side trailed by multiple scores at the half.

The Nittany Lions went from giving up big play after big play to shutting down the Spartans entirely.

Here’s what changed.

Early on, Michigan State was torching Penn State’s secondary with play-action and deep shots.

On this play, senior safety Jaquan Brisker comes up in the box, so it looks like the Nittany Lions are in a cover-3 scheme with the two outside corners and senior safety Lamont Wade splitting the field into deep thirds.

Redshirt freshman corner Daequan Hardy gets beat by his receiver on a deep post route, and Wade bites on an underneath route just as the Spartans’ receiver makes his cut on the post, leaving no help over the top.

Not a single Penn State pass rusher beat their blocker, and quarterback Payton Thorne has all the time in the world to make this throw.

Michigan State was dominant on early downs in the first half, averaging over seven yards per play on first down heading into the third quarter.

That set up tons of second/third-and-short scenarios for the Spartans to use play-action on, like this play on third-and-3.

Almost every single Penn State player in the box bites on the play fake, and it sets up a big gain for Michigan State to get into field goal range.

Later on that drive, the Spartans would use even more play-action to score.

On this play, the coverage is decent from cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but Wade gets caught out of position as the single high safety again.

Wade gets frozen by the play-action and is late in helping his corner in the endzone as Thorne drops it in over his head for the touchdown.

On this play, the Nittany Lions are in man coverage and sophomore cornerback Marquis Wilson gets beat over the middle by a single step, but it was enough to allow the receiver to make the catch and turn up field.

Penn State’s pass rush wasn’t able to get to Thorne quickly or throw off his rhythm.

If given that amount of time most quarterbacks can find an open target in man coverage.

Later that drive, Michigan State ran a play with a handoff, two laterals and a pass.

Junior linebacker Jesse Luketa is in man coverage against the Spartans’ tight end, but because he sees the handoff, he rushes to the ball, which leaves his man open for a late release.

This play set up a touchdown and Michigan State went into the half up double digits.

But Penn State’s defense stepped up in two areas after the break.

The early down defense was much more successful in limiting chunk plays and was able to set up consistent third-and-long situations, and the pass rush generated more pressure.

On this third-and-10, the Nittany Lions come out in their dollar package with six defensive backs on the field.

Sophomore defensive end Adisa Isaac and senior defensive end Shaka Toney collapse the pocket while the linebackers blitz, and Thorne has nowhere to go.

Earlier in the game the Spartans’ quarterback had significantly more time — this was the first sack for Penn State since the opening drive.

On this play, Isaac gets through once again and forces Thorne out of the pocket.

What’s interesting is that Michigan State is in a max protect pass-blocking scheme where the tight end and running back are both additional pass-blockers.

That makes it so that there are only three Spartan wide receivers to account for, and they’re all covered.

It’s also a third-and-6, so Penn State’s defenders don’t have to honor the potential run as much as they would have in a shorter yardage situation.

Early down defensive success and an improved pass rush allowed the Nittany Lions’ defense to hold strong and allow just three second half points.

