After falling to Minnesota on Saturday, Penn State's ranking took a hit in this week's AP Poll.
The Nittany Lions fell to No. 9 in the AP Poll on Sunday.
A total of seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (2), Minnesota (7), Penn State (9), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (15), Iowa (23) and Indiana (24) all making the cut.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Minnesota
8. Utah
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Florida
12. Baylor
13. Auburn
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Navy
22. Texas
23. Iowa
24. San Diego State
25. Oklahoma State