After falling to Minnesota on Saturday, Penn State's ranking took a hit in this week's AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 9 in the AP Poll on Sunday.

A total of seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (2), Minnesota (7), Penn State (9), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (15), Iowa (23) and Indiana (24) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Minnesota

8. Utah

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Florida

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Navy

22. Texas

23. Iowa

24. San Diego State

25. Oklahoma State